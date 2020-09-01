Philadelphia is short thousands of poll workers 62 days before the November election.
As of Tuesday, the Philadelphia City Commissioners have confirmed 4,491 poll workers for the Nov. 3 presidential election but need 8,515.
Commissioner Omar Sabir, a Democrat, said it wasn’t unusual to lack so many poll workers at this point before an election but noted concerns over the novel coronavirus pandemic have triggered a wave of long-time poll workers to skip working this election.
Poll workers called out in unprecedented numbers during the June 2 primary due to worries over the virus, Sabir said. The average age of the city’s poll workers is 60.
During a recruitment event for poll workers outside City Hall on Tuesday, Sabir, officials, and other groups called on millennials to sign up as poll workers and become more engaged in the political process.
“We’re calling on the millennials to stand up for democracy,” Sabir said.
The commissioners were seeking to open nearly all polling locations — 800 — for the November election across the city’s nearly 1,700 precincts following the June primary when a mere 188 were opened due to pandemic.
With the election two months away, the city commissioners have secured more than 600 polling locations, eclipsing 75% of its goal toward 800, said Nick Custodio, deputy commissioner under City Commissioner Chairwoman Lisa Deeley.
“It is a very good place to be at the beginning of September," Custodio said.
The commissioners voted last month to boost poll workers’ pay for the election from $115 to $200 for the day. Poll workers who complete a 25-minute virtual training will receive an additional $50, up from $30.
Turnout in Philadelphia could be critical to determining whether President Donald Trump, a Republican, or Democratic nominee Joe Biden wins Pennsylvania.
Trump won Pennsylvania in 2016 by slightly more than 44,000 votes in 2016. That year, 66% of registered Philadelphia voters went to the polls to cast ballots in a city where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans by a nearly 7-to-1 margin.
Councilman Isaiah Thomas, a Democrat, pleaded with millennials — born between 1982 and 2000 — to get involved in politics, saying their taxes go toward the services they receive.
“When young people go to the restaurants or go to the sneaker stores,” Thomas said, “you don’t give them your money and let them pick your sneaks; you don’t pay for the food and let them choose what you eat. Government is the same way."
Thomas added: "If you’re going to continue to give us your [tax] money, have your voice be heard."
Pat Christmas, policy director for the city's election watchdog Committee of 70, said poll workers are essential to ensuring that people vote.
"This is not just flipping on the lights and turning on the voting machines," Christmas said. "These folks can really make or break someone's franchise."
Considering the confusion during the primary election when the city had significantly fewer polling locations and poll workers, Christmas said he expected "more confusion on Nov. 3."
"We couldn't have a more dire need to fill these positions," he said, referring to poll worker jobs.
Abu Edwards, co-founder of the political action committee Millennials in Action, said the Black Lives Matter protests and the civil unrest around police brutality have energized young people to vote.
“One very important tool in an activist’s bag is voting,” Edwards said. “Right now, our generation — young people — are seeing that correlation between activism and actually going to the polls and voting.”
Brittany Smalls, president of Millennials in Action and state coordinator for the advocacy group Black Voters Matter, said young people won’t see gradual change unless they participate in politics.
“I see this as a PSA [public service announcement],” Smalls said. “We need more young people involved in the process.”
Among the few to sign up as a poll worker after the news conference was Lee Jones, 20.
Jones, who was too young to vote in the 2016 presidential election, said he expects to work at a polling location in his Overbrook neighborhood in West Philadelphia. His family and friends encouraged him to become a poll worker.
Jones said he was less concerned about the coronavirus and poll-worker pay than “making a difference in my community.”
