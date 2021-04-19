After several nights of unrest in October 2020 across Philadelphia sparked by a police killing of a Black man, businesses prepare for possible unrest following any verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial.
The Pennsylvania National Guard was mobilized to the city and there was a curfew set during the previous unrest.
While the center of the protests back then was near where 27-year-old Walter Wallace Jr. was killed in West Philadelphia, police said more than 1,000 people were looting businesses in the Port Richmond section of the city.
Port Richmond businesses as well as those in West, South and North Philadelphia have been seen boarding up since the weekend before a possible verdict in the Chauvin case. The former Minneapolis police officer has been on trial in the death of George Floyd.
The city and Philadelphia Police Department have made an appeal for calm and are holding virtual “community healing circles” over the next three weeks to provide safe spaces for neighbors to come together in solidarity. For more information, email public.engagement@phila.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.