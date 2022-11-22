Authorities have announced that the Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church located at 2800 W. Cheltenham Ave. was broken into on Saturday, Nov. 12, with the suspect reportedly escaping with $20,000-$25,000.
However, officials from the church have disputed the authorities claim, stating that they do not believe the suspect was able to take that much money from the church.
According to Rev. Alyn E. Waller, Senior Pastor of the Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church, the safe that was broken into by the suspect was encased a tithe offering box that had already been emptied prior to the suspect’s arrival.
“We are very confident that what is being reported is not what has come out,” said Waller during a livestream on Facebook. “We have every reason to believe that is not a real number because the box had been emptied.”
According to reports and surveillance video released by authorities, the suspect broke into the church on Saturday around 11:15 pm dressed in all black clothing. The suspect got into the church by breaking a glass door and then headed directly to the room where the safe was located.
According to reports, authorities began their investigation Monday after being notified by officials from the church.
During his livestream, Waller expressed sympathy for the suspect at-hand and said that he wanted to help whoever was responsible for breaking into the church as opposed to punishing them
“I can only imagine how hurt you are...that you had to break into a church to get something,” Waller said. “If your life is hurting that much, we can give you more than what you could ever take from us.
“I’m not interested in you going to jail, I’m interested in you getting another chance.”
Waller also said that the church’s board of trustees would be meeting to discuss if and what safety measures may need to be taken at the church.
“The board is coming together to determine whether we have to add more guards even after the building is closed,” said Waller. “We will make every effort to change our security protocols so that this is not a temptation for anybody.”
The church in the past has allowed its members to pay tithes electronically, by mail and at drop off boxes located around the church anytime of the week.
Because of the attempted burglary, Waller announced that the church would be suspending its members ability to drop off tithes until further notice.
Towards the end of his livestream, Waller emphasized the church’s desire the help individuals like the suspect in question.
“We live in Philadelphia where people are hurting right now—hurting so much that they may even attempt to rob and to come into a church, said Waller. “That’s why we do this work and that’s why we need to show up.”
