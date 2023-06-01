Philadelphia’s Building Trades business manager Ryan Boyer hosted North America’s Building Trades Unions (NABTU) president Sean McGarvey as part of his national push to promote the Building Trades’ training infrastructure with a focus on building pathways forward for underserved communities.

Local labor leaders and city officials, including Democratic mayoral nominee Cherelle Parker and Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, gathered at the Laborers' Training Center on Thursday as McGarvey made the next stop on his “Opportunity Pipeline” road tour. Speakers at the event highlighted the unique opportunity the Building Trades have to train Philadelphians in underrepresented communities and give them the opportunity to take a step towards self-sufficiency and prosperity.

alarson@phillytrib.com

215-893-5782

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.