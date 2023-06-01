Democratic mayoral nominee Cherelle Parker speaks, while North America’s Building Trades Unions president Sean McGarvey listens Thursday at the Laborers' Training Center. — Tribune Photo/Abdul R. Sulayman
Mayor Jim Kenney speaks on getting underserved communities involved in the building trades at the Laborers' Training Center on Thursday. — Tribune Photographer/Abdul R. Sulayman
People listen to speakers discuss ways to involve underserved communities in the building trades at the Laborers' Training Center on Thursday. — Tribune Photo/Abdul R. Sulayman
Philadelphia’s Building Trades business manager Ryan Boyer hosted North America’s Building Trades Unions (NABTU) president Sean McGarvey as part of his national push to promote the Building Trades’ training infrastructure with a focus on building pathways forward for underserved communities.
Local labor leaders and city officials, including Democratic mayoral nominee Cherelle Parker and Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, gathered at the Laborers' Training Center on Thursday as McGarvey made the next stop on his “Opportunity Pipeline” road tour. Speakers at the event highlighted the unique opportunity the Building Trades have to train Philadelphians in underrepresented communities and give them the opportunity to take a step towards self-sufficiency and prosperity.
“Philadelphia has seen tremendous development in the last several years even under the devastation of the pandemic. That would not have been possible without strong support and partnership with our building trades. Labor unions are the backbone of our country, and the building trades here in Philadelphia have actually built our city. Strong union jobs are the gateway out of poverty for millions of Americans each year. Here in Philadelphia, the building trades have made incredible progress in helping to grow their members in diverse, previously underserved, segments of our population,” said Kenney.
“They have developed new and exciting apprenticeships and pre-apprenticeship programs that are ready to take in new members. They are working every day to help improve our communities. They are engaging with our public schools, partnering with our community organizations, and having a real tangible impact on our city each and every day.”
The NABTU is made up of an alliance of 14 national and international unions in the building and construction industry that as a group represent more than 3 million skilled craft professionals in both the United States and Canada. According to the NABTU website, the NABTU’s unions and signatory contractor partners collectively invest nearly $2 billion annually in private-sector money aimed at funding and operating more than 1,900 apprenticeship training and education facilities across North America.
One of the main focuses of the NABTU is to create “more construction career pathways to the middle class for women, communities of color, indigenous people, veterans, and the justice-involved” and, according to McGarvey, spreading awareness of Philadelphia’s apprenticeship opportunities is a great first step towards that goal.
According to Parker, the support of the Building Trades during her campaign for the Democratic mayoral nomination showed her that they shared similar aims in attempting to close the gap between “the haves and the have-nots” and “putting people on a path to self-sufficiency” no matter what background they come from.
“If you talk to people, if you felt what you feel in our streets right now, there's a hope deficit, there's a pride deficit. When we give access to training and (the) opportunity to learn a skill that will allow you to not have to depend on government for anything, but (instead) allows you to take care of your family and to be self-sufficient; it is the greatest tool that we have and that we will put to good use to reduce violence in our city and allow people to be on the path of self-sufficiency,” Parker said.
