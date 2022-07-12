Two brothers, ages 14 and 10, turned themselves in to Philadelphia homicide detectives on Monday amid a citywide search for the seven young people who beat a 73-year-old man with a a traffic cone last month. The victim died the next day from his injuries.
Philadelphia Police late last week released surveillance video that shows the attack and announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to arrests of the young people involved.
Detectives did not say how the brothers may have been involved in the beating in North Philadelphia shortly before 3 a.m. June 24. No charges were filed as of Monday night.
Read more at NBCPhiladelphia.com
