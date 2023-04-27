The brother of Rachel Elizabeth King, the elementary teacher whose murder was ordered by her boyfriend's jealous old girlfriend, called for the death penalty on the "Good Day, Philadelphia!" show Thursday.
That is in spite of new Gov. Josh Shapiro's declaration that he won't sign any execution warrants, and his desire to repeal the death penalty in Pennsylvania.
Allen King Jr. told the morning talk show audience, "It makes me feel like I truly sincerely hope that our governor signs off on the death penalty. They (the perpetrators) had multiple opportunities to turn around, to not do this."
His sister was shot point blank through her car window, while sitting in a Dunkin drive-through with her 11-year-old son, Jalen, in the back seat. The child called family on his cellphone to tell them about the tragedy, which occurred April 11, in Cheltenham Township. He was uninjured and receiving post-trauma counseling.
"You don't just take a mother away from her child," said Allen Jr. "And over a relationship with a guy. There are a million men in this city. Why?"
Police arrested the shooter, Zakkee Alhakim, 33, and Julie Jean, 34, who briefly dated Rachel King's boyfriend, William Hayes. Hayes broke up with Jean and filed a Protection From Abuse Order against her in December, 2022. Jean, reportedly harassed the couple and sent King 800 phone messages.
The harassment culminated in Alhakim shooting the 35-year-old King while she was waiting for a Dunkin order in her Mercury Sable. The two were charged with murder and conspiracy. When arrested, Alhakim had a map on his cell phone pin-pointing King's home and he was given King's photo from Jean. Montgomery County Police said they believe that Alhakim is also linked to a second homicide on April 7, 2023, on the 5100 block of North Broad Street, in Philadelphia.
The funeral for King was last Saturday at Salem Baptist Church, 2741 Woodland Road, in Abington, Pa. The church posted a remembrance video showing her kissing her mother, Carol King, hugging her young son, celebrating her graduation, admiring her child in a superhero costume, and interacting with church members. Her father, Allen King Sr., is a minister.
"Above all, we are in agreement that we want justice done," said King Sr. "We want it done swiftly, we want it done accurately, and we want it done fairly."
There was an outpouring of love for King as well seen on Facebook:
• "Let's hope and pray that whomever is responsible is brought to justice," said Delores Tancrei, a friend of the the King family.
• "The last time I saw my girl, we gave each other the biggest and longest hug! It was so special. I now know why! May her family have the comfort that only God can bring!" said Brandi E.
• "Justice will be done in Jesus name!" said Leanie Paul. "Heaven has gained an angel," said Stephanie Lohman Mikalauskas.
• "She loved those babies!" said Latoia Eason, the mother of one of her elementary students. "My son, Micah Eason is heartbroken by her death, but forever impacted by having been a student of hers."
King taught at Mastery Charter's Grover Cleveland Elementary School at 3701 N. 19th St., in the Tioga section of North Philadelphia. She was remembered by colleagues who did a balloon release in her honor.
