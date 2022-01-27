At-large Councilmember David Oh introduced legislation Thursday to repeal the soda tax. This legislation provides money by taxing Philadelphians 1.5 cents-per-ounce of sugary drinks.
"The proposal from Councilman Oh is disappointing, though not surprising given that he has opposed the Beverage Tax from the start. If enacted, his measure would do nothing less than deprive families of transformative programs that have — since 2017 — given tens of thousands of Philadelphians new hope for the future," Mayor Jim Kenney said.
The millions of dollars collected since the tax was implemented towards Philadelphia's pre-kindergarten programs and Rebuild. Rebuild invests in improving community facilities such as recreaction centers, public playgrounds, parks and libraries.
Although the money from this tax was advertised for rebuilding and education, 36% of the money collected has gone to pre-kindergarten and 6% to Rebuild, according to data from City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart's office.
"I fully support funding pre-K and Rebuild, but not through this discredited, regressive tax that disproportionately harms low-income residents," Oh said.
"The vindictive and self-serving motivations behind the origins of the 'soda tax' were brought to light by federal prosecutors in their convictions of Councilmember Bobby Henon and (former union leader) John Dougherty. This evidence calls for the immediate revocation of this tax," Oh said.
Kenney said that Oh knows that Dougherty had no influence on the administration’s decision to move forward with the beverage tax.
"His (Oh's) insistence on perpetuating this falsehood is abhorrent," Kenney said. "As he knows, the tax began with identifying the needs — poverty, an inadequate education system, and struggling neighborhoods — and then creating a funding mechanism that was the least onerous to taxpayers. The benefits of the programs are the only reasons the Administration proposed — and 13 members of City Council approved — the Beverage Tax."
The proposal to repeal the sugar tax goes to the Committee on Finance next for consideration.
In other business, At-large City Councilmember Kendra Brooks introduced a public health emergency bill Thursday.
The proposed legislation will provide relief for sick workers or parents who need to care for sick children.
Brooks said that the bill protects low-income workers who can't afford to miss work when they're sick. This is her third bill to protect workers. The previous two passed, but each expired due to provisions under the sunset clause.
"The goal of this bill is to prevent low-wage workers from feeling pressure to report to work sick and to keep businesses open safely and to reduce the spread of this highly contagious variant," Brooks said.
With federal paid leave legislation provisions in the Build Back Better bill unable to be passed, Brooks deems it necessary to advocate for and protect Philadelphians.
"With COVID-19 cases surpassing record highs (and) some hospitals in the region still at capacity, we need to work together to continue finding ways to keep Philadelphians safe, supported and healthy," Brooks added.
At-large Councilmember Derek Green introduced several pieces of legislation around voting and encouraging civic engagement.
In last November's election, Philadelphia's voter turnout was 21.8%.
Green's Civics Legislative Agenda includes changing the age to run for mayor in Philadelphia from the age of 25 to 21, also changing the age to run and hold a seat in City Council from 25 to 18.
Green said he also wants to make the Office of the Inspector General a permanent position.
"Today, I introduced a package of bills I'm calling the Civics Legislative Agenda," Green said. "And that's based on the concern based on last November's election. Only 22% turnout in our city. We know 2022 is going to be a very important election: we're electing a new governor, senator, and all the state representatives."
Green said his plan would help provide a better opportunity to get Philadelphians more involved civically. He stressed the importance of being involved on the city, state and national levels.
Three bills in the councilmember's agenda would:
• Clarify conflicts of interest and provide greater disclosure for non-city sources of income.
• Create a public financing program for city elections.
• Define city candidates' single-account rule to ensure proper spending and disclosure.
