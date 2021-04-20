What some feared would be an explosion in Philadelphia turned into a mini-celebration in Dilworth Plaza at City Hall on Tuesday with a dozen National Guard trucks pulling out at about 6:20 p.m., shortly after the three-count guilty verdict convicting Derek Chauvin was read in the racially-charged case that shook the United States.
Chauvin was found guilty of one count of second-degree murder; one count of third-degree murder and one count of second-degree manslaughter in the death of 46-year-old George Floyd as he lay on the grond for 9 minutes and 29 seconds under the former Minneapolis police officer's knee.
Rev. Jeffrey Jordan, 57, wearing a Blacks Lives Matter COVID-19 mask stood across the street from City Hall with a group of would-be protesters just after the verdict.
"We're celebrating," said Jordan, who said he was not there with Black Lives Matter, but with the WhoSoEver Metropolitan Community Church. "Hope as much is done with the sentencing as was done with the verdict," he said.
Police visibility remained low Tuesday evening, while a few potential protesters gathered in LOVE Park on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.
One woman said that they might link up with a group from West Philadelphia later in the evening.
West Philadelphia is the area of 52nd and Chestnut streets that had been one of the hot spots during last summer's protests.
Business in the city and around City Hall seemed to continue as normal with a few drivers bobbing their heads and celebrating at the wheels of their cars while black motorcyclists circled the building occasionally popping wheelies.
An aerobics class on the plaza outside City Hall continued as normal with the trainer shouting orders through a bullhorn.
The world seemed to have returned to normal.
Victoria Ramirez, 24, a day care teacher from the Hunting Park section of the city, said she was pleased with the verdict as she walked along with her two toddlers on Market Street. She said she is Puerto Rican and her children are Puerto Rican and black.
Ramirez said she was not pleased that Chauvin was getting bail.
"My uncle is a cop. I told my 5-year-old not all cops are bad. They should just be stricter about who they hire to protect us," she said. "He shouldn't have gotten bail. What he did was wrong. If they're training officers they should not only train them physically but educate them mentally as well about people. I want them to be more trained ... They need to educate and work with them."
At a bus stop across from City Hall sat Pam C., 61, (who didn't want her full name used) and Ruby Jones, 75, both of North Philadelphia ,sat clutching bags and waiting for a SEPTA bus.
"I'm happy," said Pam C. "Right is right and wrong is wrong. He shouldn't been kneeling on the man like that.
"God is good all the time," she rejoiced.
Her friend Jones was a little more suspicious.
"Let's hope they don't change it up," she said. "Is the boy (Chauvin) mentally unbalanced or something to do like that. He musta been! Tell them we Black women don't play. But all the same, when you put a knee on a man's neck for that long you gotta be unbalanced. I mean you could feel the very life running out of the man (Floyd)."
Valerie Billup Morton, 57, sitting out in the folding chairs and tables in the sunshiney outdoors of Dilworth Plaza with her 3-year-old grandchild agreed.
"I'm glad they found him guilty," she said.
Alya Griffin, 48, who had just moved to Philadelphia from Michigan, was also pleased as she sat reading her iPhone with her 18-year-old daughter Mia.
"I'm relieved," she said. "If it had come out any other way, the country would have burned. Also I'm relieved because officers can see now that there are consequences for what they do."
Daughter Mia still was concerned.
"It's all upsetting," she said. "The verdicts. The charges. There still a lot to be done. There are no guarantees."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.