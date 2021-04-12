UPDATE: Police confirmed that the suspect was taken into custody while the boy was found safe. Refresh this page for an update.
Pennsylvania State Police issued an Amber Alert Monday afternoon for a 2-year-old missing from North Philadelphia who hasn't been seen since last week and Philadelphia police were focused on an airport hotel as they searched for the man suspected of taking the boy.
Byron McDonald, 2, is reported to have been abducted by Byron McDonald II, 28, around 1:30 p.m. Friday from the 2500 block of North Bancroft Street. McDonald is believed to be operating a 2017 red Chevy Malibu with license plate LMD3353 and tinted windows. A woman was also found dead on that same block on Friday though police have not yet confirmed if the woman's death is connected to the abduction.
Philadelphia police on Monday afternoon declared a barricade situation at the Aloft Philadelphia Airport on Island Avenue as they searched the hotel for McDonald. They didn't reveal what led them to the hotel.
