A 9-year-old boy was shot as a gunman fired bullets into a Philadelphia home overnight. The shooting is the latest in which a child was shot amid a rise in gun violence.
A gunman approached a Westford Road home near Roosevelt Boulevard in the Olney neighborhood around 10:20 p.m. Monday, Philadelphia police said.
The family was holding a party inside when the gunman recklessly fired into the home.
A bullet that appeared to go through a window struck a 9-year-old boy in the knee, police said. He was rushed to the hospital and was expected to survive.
