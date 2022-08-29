A 4-year-old boy shot Sunday was among the 145 gun-related incidents that transpired this past week in Philadelphia, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
District Attorney Larry Krasner said Monday that the boy was shot in the shoulder. He said the boy was taken to Einstein Medical Center and was in stable condition. As of Philadelphia Tribune presstime, the investigation is ongoing with no updates or arrests taking place since the incident.
“We need people to come forward and to help police in this investigation ... we need community to come forward in the shooting of this 4-year-old,” said Krasner during his weekly gun crimes update.
According to news reports, the shooting of the 4-year-old was in the 5000 block of Rising Sun Avenue on Sunday evening outside of a barbershop. There were multiple witnesses at the time of the shooting.
As of today, there have been 148 minors shot in Philadelphia, according to data retrieved from the city controller's office.
According to the City Controller's Office's database, so far this year there have been 1,253 nonfatal and 333 fatal shooting victims as of Sunday night.
Violence observers said that the city is on pace with last year's record number of gun-related homicides.
The DAO also announced that it would be receiving a grant from the Office for Victims of Crime at the Department of Justice to fund the creation of a Elder Justice Task Force.
According to officials, the DAO will be receiving a three-year $375,000 grant funding a “multidisciplinary team” designed to protect and support elderly victims of financial exploitation.
“Seniors are vulnerable for a number of reasons," said Alex Blumenthal, assistant district attorney. “These cases present complex problems that no single agency can deal with by themselves. Multiple agencies and multiple specialties are needed to address the problems presented by cases of elder financial exploitation."
Seniors are increasingly one of the most prevalent demographics for economic victimization. One in 10 older Americans has been the victim of financial or material exploitation at a cost of over $36.5 billion annually, according to the National Council on Aging.
Financial abuse ranges from forging signatures and cashing checks without a senior's consent, to coercing them into signing a will, to outright theft of possessions, and more. Perpetrators are frequently family members.
“The theme that the grant has allowed us to create brings all these capabilities together into a formalized structure that will allow us to provide comprehensive support to any senior victim of financial or any other exploitation,” Blumenthal said.
According to officials, funding for this effort gives the District Attorney's Office the ability to investigate cases of elder financial exploitation more effectively and collaborate with organizations like The Philadelphia Corporation for Aging and The Center for Advocacy for the Rights and Interests of Elders to provide a wide range of specialized victim support services.
"We have an opportunity to protect some of our most vulnerable citizens around this city," said City Councilmember Kendra Brooks. "So this is something we should really celebrate."
"It is time to do something before one of our seniors is ripped off and abused," Krasner said.
