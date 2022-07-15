The 14-year-old boy, escorted by his mother, surrendered to police around 8 a.m. and was being questioned, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Frank Vanore said late Friday morning.
Vanore said that surveillance video (which police did not release) showed the entire incident on the SEPTA platform at Market and North 15th Streets around 12:25 p.m. Thursday.
Two teens can be seen exiting a train onto the eastbound subway platform and appear to have words with a 19-year-old on the platform, Vanore said.
Read more at NBCPhiladelphia.com
