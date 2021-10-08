A 13-year-old boy was shot and killed near an elementary school in North Philadelphia Friday morning.
The child was shot in the chest shortly after 9 a.m. on the 3100 block of Judson Street, a residential neighborhood about half a mile from the E. Washington Rhodes School, which was placed on lockdown as a result of the gunfire, the Philadelphia Police Department said.
The lockdown was lifted "without incident" around noon, PPD spokeswoman Tanya Little said.
