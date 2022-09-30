In a return engagement between U.S. prosecutors and City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, his wife Dawn Chavous and co-defendants Abdur Rahim Islam and Shahied Dawan, both sides stuck to their points of view from the first trial.
In opening arguments Friday prosecutors alleged that Islam and Dawan, former executives at Universal Companies, bribed Johnson in the form of a $67,000 consulting contract to Chavous over a two-year period, in exchange for official acts, which including introducing favorable zoning legislation in city Council, on the former Royal Theater at 1524 South St., which Universal owned.
Universal purchased the property for a few hundred thousand and later sold in for more than $3.5 million.
Prosecutors also allege that Johnson introduced legislation to keep Universal from losing several parcels of land at 13th and Bainbridge streets.
In the earlier circumstantial case, prosecutors theorized that Universal was broke and Johnson and Chavous were living beyond their means.
In April, a jury of eight men and four women told U.S. District Judge Gerald A. Hugh that they were hopelessly deadlocked and the judge declared a mistrial.
Hugh is also presiding over this case. All the defendants and lawyers from the previous trial remain. Only the jury is different. This time mostly women.
Johnson, 48, is a three-term Council member who was elected in 2012. He represents the 2nd District, which includes parts of Center City, South and Southwest Philadelphia.
"Universal needed a public official to save their nonprofit and were willing to pay for it," Eric L. Gibson said. Johnson and Chavous, Gibson said, "were willing to sell Johnson’s office."
In their opening arguments defense attorneys poked several holes in the prosecutor's theory.
For example, Thomas Fitzgerald, the attorney representing Dawan told the jury, that Universal had a budget of $50 million a year, despite the government saying they were out of cash. Fitzgerald also said that Dawan, a certified public accountant, previously worked as an auditor with the federal government for 10 years. He was chief financial officer of Universal for many years.
"The truth is not just about what you were told, but what you were not told," Fitzgerald said.
Patrick Egan, the lawyer representing Johnson, told the jury, that the group of parcels in question on Bainbridge Street, were actually owned by a partnership that was 51% owned by the Philadelphia Housing Authority, with Universal owning 49%.
And he said the parcels were part of the former Martin Luther King housing project that was built in 1960, later demolished in 1999 after being plagued by crime, decay and other social problems. It was subsequently redeveloped by PHA and Universal Companies. Construction began in 2001 and was completed several years later and included 245 new low-rise homes. Other scattered parcels were developed over time, he said.
"Just because the government says it, doesn’t mean it's true," Egan said of the charges. Universal, he said, would have no reason to bribe Johnson, because he had been a friend and ally of the company when he was a state representative.
"Johnson helped Universal many times before Chavous had any contract and many times after the contract had ended," Egan said.
Barry Gross, the attorney for Chavous, said that "no real evidence" of a bribe exists. When you consider a $67,000 over a 16-month period, before taxes, subtracting for business expenses, it doesn’t make sense.
As for the prosecutors’ theory that Johnson and Chavous were living above their means, they was no evidence of anything extravagant.
In fact, Chavous had purchased an investment property before she was married and could have sold it if she needed money, Gross said.
The contract was about 15% of all of her other contracts, he said.
Chavous, Gross said, was qualified based on her education, with bachelor’s and master’s degrees and further education at Harvard University and experience and relationships in government and education groups, such as a former chief of staff to state Sen. Anthony Hardy Williams.
"Speculation and jumping to conclusions, is reasonable doubt," Gross said.
Also, while Johnson is in court, he posted on his social media pages Friday morning: "As my wife, Dawn Chavous, and I have said from the beginning of this process, we are innocent of all charges filed against us and we look forward to this second trial getting underway to clear our names."
