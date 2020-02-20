PHILADELPHIA — A body burned beyond recognition was found in a station wagon early Thursday in the city's Logan section.
Firefighters found the vehicle engulfed in flames and it took them about 10 minutes to put out the fire, authorities said.
That's when firefighters discovered the body on the front passenger seat.
"It's actually laying on its back with its head down by the floor board and its feet facing the rear of the vehicle. So that is unusual," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.
"You can't determine whether or not this body is a male or female. You can't tell the age because it's completely burned," Small said.
Police were reviewing surveillance video for clues.
