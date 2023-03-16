boathouse row phila parks and rec

Boathouse Row on the Schuylkill River was lit up in green in celebration of the Eagles' advancement to the Super Bowl. (Philadelphia Parks and Recreation)

The iconic lights along Boathouse Row will go out March 20 for a complete overhaul that is expected to last about eight months. The $2.1 million project will replace the entire lighting system with 6,400 individual LED lights capable of 16 million color combinations. The new system will be able to be programmed to make the lights appear to dance along the homes that sit along the Schuylkill River.

The lights switched to LEDs in 2005, and haven’t been refurbished since 2016. In that time, the lighting system and control boxes have been damaged by weather and animals.

