A few months ago, the Board of Education adopted goals and guardrails, a five-year plan to raise student achievement in Philadelphia public schools.
Board President Joyce Wilkerson reflected on the decision to change how the School District of Philadelphia operates and what it means for the district moving forward.
Wilkerson was appointed to the School Reform Commission (SRC) in November 2016 and led the transition to the Board of Education in 2018.
“Over the last five years, the district has had more performance schools, we’ve reduced the number of low-performing schools, and we’ve increased the four-year graduation rate,” Wilkerson said.
“However, for nearly 20 years the district has been focused on system survival and we still have some attributes of that left. We have a school district that is underfunded and doesn’t have the facilities that we need.
“We still have a lot of work to do and it’s time for us to move from system survival to a focus on student success,” Wilkerson added.
An analysis of SRC activity showed that the commission just spent 10% of its time focusing on student achievement.
Under the goals and guardrails plan, the board will dedicate a significant percentage of its time to setting achievement goals in reading, math, and college and career readiness and will have substantial check-ins on those goals at every school board meeting.
The board, as the district’s governing body, will still be responsible for voting on contracts and conducting the business of the school system, but it will spend less time on operational matters and more on academics.
Wilkerson said the action meetings are now dedicated to progress monitoring, and the new structure will also evaluate the performance of School Superintendent William Hite.
The board started the new approach to governance in January.
“We have a five-year calendar at each meeting where we review one or two of the goals or guardrails and ask the superintendent very specific questions,” Wilkerson said. “We’re going to be monitoring publicly and doing self-assessment as the board.
“We have a budget that aligns resources with our vision and we’re going to make sure that all district initiatives align with our goals and guardrails.”
Hite will also begin to incorporate teachers in curriculum development, Wilkerson said.
“At a recent meeting, the superintendent talked about having teachers at the table with district leaders developing curriculum,” Wilkerson said. “He also talked about the need to evaluate each individual student through an assessment, so that kids coming in with a lot of challenges are getting the proper instruction that they need.
“Another thing that’s happening across the district is they’re doing benchmarks with students along the way, so teachers can figure out whether or not the kids are learning what they need to learn.”
On the 2019 National Assessment of Educational Progress, considered the nation’s report card, just 17% of district fourth-graders read at or above grade level, and 18% scored at or above grade level in math.
Sixteen school districts performed higher than Philadelphia in reading and 19 school districts performed higher in math.
The report also said that 17% of district eighth-graders read at or above reading level, and 16% scored at or above grave level in math.
Sixteen school districts performed higher than Philadelphia in reading and 16 school districts performed higher in math.
Wilkerson said the board wants the district to improve the percentage of third- to eighth-grade students who meet state benchmarks in English from 36%, its current level, to 65% and in math from 22% to 52% by 2026.
It will look at the numbers broken down by race, economic and special education status, and whether students are English language learners, and examine data frequently and in public to monitor progress.
“What we get monthly from the district are reports that break down how students are doing,” Wilkerson said. “We’re going to be specific about who’s performing, who’s struggling, and then asking why and what gaps exist.
“We know that in some of the struggling schools the kids have more needs, so we’re going to allocate more resources, drive down class sizes for the schools where students are struggling, and track the movement and see what happens.”
The guardrails, which are non-negotiable conditions needed in all schools to achieve academic goals, will focus on having safe and welcoming schools, offering co-curricular activities, partnering with parents and guardians, and dismantling racist practices that result in different outcomes for students.
“We’re looking at all policies and identifying areas that need to be changed,” Wilkerson said. “For example, we know that with special admit schools there are certain biases that need to be tackled.
“We expect to see more kids getting into Masterman and the district is doing things like identifying all children who are potentially eligible for Masterman, reaching out to them and encouraging them to apply and follow-up.”
Wilkerson said the board will also tackle issues in the district like discipline and restorative practices.
“We know that when we look at the data that Black males are suspended at a different rate for the same kind of conduct that would not prompt the district to suspend a white child,” Wilkerson said.
“We’re going to be tracking the data and when we see those things happening, we’re going to be calling it out, following up, and making sure that change happens.”
Wilkerson said that although the goals and guardrails are a five-year plan, she hopes the plan will be around long term.
“We know that in order for this vision to be successful, we must hold ourselves and the district accountable.”
