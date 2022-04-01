Tony Watlington Sr., a superintendent at the Rowan-Salisbury Schools in North Carolina, has been chosen as The School District of Philadelphia’s new superintendent.
The announcement of Watlington Friday caps off a six-months national search by the Board of Education after the district’s current superintendent William R. Hite Jr. announced last fall that he would not renew his contract at the end of the school year, after a decade at the helm of the 120,000-student district.
Watlington will officially become the superintendent on June 16, however he will be working with Hite and the board until his role officially starts.
The board will vote to approve Watlington’s contract at its April 7 meeting. Watlington will have a base salary of $340,000, which would have been the same amount that Hite would've received if his contract were renewed.
Watlington said he’s looking forward to working with the board and the community.
“One of the things that really attracted me to the district is the many great things that are happening here,” Watlington said. “I have a passion for student achievement and working with students in our communities.
“I'm looking forward to listening and working with the board president, the board and our community to help provide life changing opportunities and outcomes for each and every child in the school district of Philadelphia,” he said.
Watlington, 51, was selected from a list of more than 400 candidates. He was among three superintendent finalists who came to Philadelphia in March to participate in a town hall and roundtables with parents, students, teachers and principals.
John L. Davis Jr., chief of school for Baltimore County Public Schools, and Krish Mohip, deputy education officer of Illinois State Board of Education, were also superintendent finalists.
“Dr. Watlington is a deeply experienced, respected, innovative, and visionary educator whose background and expertise make him the right person to become the next Superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia,” said Bord president Joyce Wilkerson. “The board is committed to ensuring he is set up for success in this role.”
A native of Fort Dix, New Jersey, Watlington has 27 years of educational experience with specific expertise in instructional leadership and closing student achievement gaps, organizational efficiency and fiscal management, developing school, community, university partnerships and equity education.
As an educator, he served in various positions over the course of his career including as a high school teacher, assistant principal, and principal.
Prior to becoming the superintendent of the Rowan-Salisbury Schools, he served as Chief of Schools and deputy superintendent in Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina and the 47th largest among 14,000 school districts in the United States.
His professional achievements include: the development of the district’s strategic plan, “Renewal 2027,” which is focused on academic skills/early literacy, interpersonal skills, student passions and unique life goals, human capital, operational efficiency, and parent and community engagement; increasing the district’s third-grade literacy ranking from 96 in 2019 to 74 in 2021 among 115 school districts; and increasing the percent of schools that meet or exceed state growth targets from 55% to 71%.
Watlington has a bachelor’s degree in History Education from North Carolina A&T State University, a master’s degree in American political history from The Ohio State University, a Master’s of School Administration and a Doctoral degree in Educational Leadership degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
He also holds training certificates from Harvard and Yale Universities and is a member of the National Urban Superintendent’s Academy and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity.
Watlington was honored as the North Carolina PTA Administrator of the Year in 2014 and has received the Communities-in-Schools Champion’s Cup and Business Leaders Movers and Shakers Award.
