A Baltimore chief, North Carolina superintendent and an Illinois educator are among the final candidates in consideration to serve as the next superintendent for the School District of Philadelphia.
The candidates include John L. Davis Jr., chief of schools for Baltimore County Public Schools, Krish Mohip, deputy education officer of Illinois State Board of Education and Tony B. Watlington Sr., superintendent of Rowan-Salisbury Schools.
The Board of Education announced the final candidates during a press conference Friday.
“At a time when districts across the country are launching similar superintendent search this was no easy feat, but we found education leaders who were drawn to Philadelphia because of our historically and culturally rich location, culture, diverse communities and most of all a passion that our families have about public education,” said Joyce Wilkerson, president of the Board of Education.
“We’re proud to have moved from a large candidate pool to now announcing the finalists in consideration to serve as the next superintendent for the School District of Philadelphia,” she added.
Davis has worked in large urban school districts for 30 years, specifically rising through the ranks in Washington, D.C. and Baltimore City. He began his career as a middle school math teacher at West Baltimore Middle School in 1992, and later served as the founding principal of New Era Academy High School.
Mohip has nearly 20 years of experience in closing the achievement gap, developing and overseeing innovative academic programs, and leading initiatives for college and career readiness. He began his career working as a kindergarten teacher in Chicago Public Schools, and later served in the positions of assistant principal, principal, deputy chief of schools, and chief of schools.
Watlington has 27 years of educational experience with specific expertise in instructional leadership and closing student achievement gaps, organizational efficiency and fiscal management, developing school, community, university partnerships and equity education. He has served in various positions over the course of his career including as a high school teacher, assistant principal, and principal.
“Each of the finalists are former educators or current educational leaders who have led major educational institutions and organizations,” said Leticia Egea-Hinton, vice president of the Board of Education.
“They each have decades of experience working with and within diverse communities and each are fully aligned with the priorities that we stated around student achievement and Goals and Guardrails,” she added.
The three finalists were selected from a list of more than 400 candidates. Among the pool of candidates that were under consideration, 71% identify as male, 21% identify as female, 64% are Black, 14% are Latino, 7% are white, and 14% chose not to identify.
Twenty-one percent of the candidates have experience in the Philadelphia school district and 64% of the candidates currently work in school administrations or are in districts similar to Philadelphia in size and demographics.
All of the candidates had experience in education or led major institutions and have experience working with diverse communities. The public will be able to meet the superintendent candidates individually in sessions in the upcoming week.
Davis Monday, Mohip Tuesday and Watlington Wednesday. Each candidate will participate over the course of the day in round tables with parents, students, teachers and principals, culminating in a town hall which will be moderated by WHYY reporter Cherri Gregg.
The round tables will be live streamed via Facebook and the school district’s website and the town hall will take place in-person. People who are interested in attending the town hall must register.
“As part of the Board’s commitment to ensuring that both virtual and in-person attendees have a meaningful Town Hall experience, all attendees will have the opportunity to suggest a question for the finalists,” Egea-Hinton said.
“Per the School District of Philadelphia’s updated COVID-19 guidelines, masks are optional and are not required,” she added. “Seating for the in-person town hall is first come, first serve. No registration is required to watch and participate in the town halls online.”
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is encouraging residents to meet the superintendent finalists next week.
“I am very pleased that the finalists’ qualifications as former educators and current education leaders reflect the priorities that Philadelphians shared with us,” Kenney said in a statement. “I encourage everyone to take time next week to learn more about the candidates.”
The district’s superintendent William Hite will stay in his role until the end of the school year before taking a job as CEO of KnowledgeWorks, a national nonprofit that partners with K-12 educators, and teaching and mentoring aspiring superintendents at Yale University’s business school.
A new superintendent is expected to be named the week of March 21.
