African Americans have yet to make significant inroads into high-paying and senior-level positions in city government during Mayor Jim Kenney’s tenure.
Whites maintained their grip on 58.7% of senior leadership jobs in city government and 73.3% of Kenney’s inner cabinet, according to the 2020 Workforce Diversity Profile and Annual Report released on Friday. The report is a snapshot of the city’s demographic data through June 2020.
African Americans accounted for nearly 37% of the senior leadership positions, which include Kenney’s cabinet members, department heads, and commissioners.
Blacks held three of the 15 positions (20%) in Kenney’s inner cabinet, his closest appointees who shape policy and operations.
When it comes to the city’s executive workforce, or those making at least $90,000, African Americans accounted for 32.4% of those jobs, whereas whites held 54.7% of them.
Little has changed for African Americans from November 2016, during Kenney’s first year in office when the initial report was issued.
In 2016, Blacks made up 25% of Kenney’s cabinet and 28% of the department heads, compared to whites who held 69% and 61%, respectively. That same year, African American held 31% of executive workforce jobs.
The racial makeup of the city’s high-level workforce is at odds with the demographics of the city’s population, which is 40% Black, 34% white, 15% Hispanic or Latinx, and 7% Asian, among others.
Kenney acknowledged the lack of diversity in top-level positions in a released statement accompanying the report.
“While we are proud of the progress made to date, we also know there is more work to do—particularly in continued efforts to increase diversity amongst our senior officials and reducing the pay disparity for employees of color,” Kenney said.
“That is why we are doubling down on our Administration’s commitment to building a workforce that is more inclusive and representative of the people it serves.”
African Americans held the largest share of the city’s 24,633 jobs, accounting for 48.2% of them. Whites held 39.4% of all government jobs, followed by Hispanics and Latinx at 6.8%, and Asians at 3.7%, among others.
As far as the city’s 1,722 non-civil service jobs, known as the exempt workforce, whites accounted for the largest share (46%), followed by African Americans (35.9%), Hispanics and Latinx (7.5%), and Asians (6.7%).
Overall, the diversity of the city’s exempt workforce has grown by 3.6% and executive employees rose by 6.5% since Kenney took office.
Several key departments continue to skew heavily white under Kenney.
In the Philadelphia Police Departments, Blacks makeup 33.1% of the workforce, well below their share of the city’s population, while whites accounted for 54.5% of the force.
Fewer Black employees are now holding jobs in the police department compared to the end of 2016 as the overall number of employees has decreased. The police department was made up of 2,424 Black employees this year, down from 2,991 four years ago.
The Free Library of Philadelphia, which has suffered criticism of the racial demographics of its workforce this year, also remains majority-white. African Americans account for 44.8% of employees in the Free Library, whereas whites make up 46%.
In the Law Department, African Americans made up 27% of the workforce compared to whites at 60%.
In other departments, African Americans made up the majority of employees, including the Department of Prisons (73.1%), Department of Streets (79%), and Department of Human Services (78.8%).
The city’s workforce skews male, who hold 64.71% of the jobs compared to 35.29% females.
