During the American Revolutionary War, thousands of Black troops — both free and enslaved — fought for the fledgling country's independence from Britain.
As we embark on the Fourth of July commemoration this year, it is a bit ironic that full and complete enjoyment of freedom for all Blacks has still in a sense yet to be realized.
“The interest in studying African-American service during the Revolutionary War has really been sort of long standing especially among Black historians — especially in the early 20th century,” said Matthew Skic, curator of exhibitions at the Museum of the American Revolution in historic Old City section of Philadelphia. “And to this very day, there's a lot of new scholarship on Black service, specifically in the Continental Army, and we’re sort of getting a better sense of when, how they served, where their service was and some of the major contributions that they've made. It's long been thought or estimated that about 5,000 Black soldiers served in the Continental Army during the eight years of the [American Revolutionary] war.”
According to an article on the U.S. Army website, Black men had long served in colonial militias and probably even saw action during the French and Indian War.
“These men were serving in the war at the time, there's also a lot of debate and conversation, and word that freedom for enslaved men and women is on the horizon. And in some circles, there's a lot of talk of anti-slavery movements going on in places like Philadelphia. A lot of men were seeing the Army as a path to freedom if they had been enslaved at the time," Skic said. "They saw it as an opportunity, and in many respects, sometimes that opportunity does not come to fruition. But there are many men who were discharged at the end of the Revolutionary War.”
The American Revolutionary War, also known as the American War of Independence, was initiated after the British government attempted to increase control over its American colonies. Colonists rebelled against changes in policies and parliamentary rule, in hopes of establishing an independent state, which eventually led to the Revolutionary War.
Independence Day, the Fourth of July, is the federal holiday that commemorates the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776.
As the country gained independence, Black troops had a crucial and impactful role in the war.
“African-American men are providing critical manpower to both the Continental Army, the various state militias and also the continental Navy and privateer ships that are operating there. They're representing a pretty significant portion of the number of men who served," Skic said. "And there are a lot of observers, especially some of the fringe officers that came to America for the alliance between France, the United States. When they were serving they we’re taking note of how many men of color were in the ranks of the army.
“They're really noticing that something is unusual, especially for a European to see something like that. And those kinds of observations speak to the fact that there were a lot of faces, and a lot of blood, sweat and tears that were shed by people of color in fighting for the United States," Skic said. "Their actions are noted when they marched to Yorktown, when abolitionist James Forten saw them. When he was there in Philadelphia on the way to Yorktown he noticed that there were so many men of color in the ranks. And he recalled them in a later letter that he wrote to William Lloyd Garrison, the famous abolitionist. He wrote to say that these were brave men as ever fought, and those kinds of observations kind of speak to the fact that this is a significant portion of the Army, and without them the Army would be smaller and less effective if they didn't have the investment of these soldiers of color.”
A number of free African Americans served in the Army at the time.
“Perhaps they're doing so in order to kind of continue the fight for freedom for other people of color but also to fight for the independence of the United States. Seeing that they stood to benefit from that independence in some way, whether it was an economic benefit or they saw that it was right for local government to be run in a more local format rather than being part of the British Empire,” Skic said.
“Black men also served at sea, aboard privateers and in the continental navy. These ships were leaving out of ports like Philadelphia and Boston and Newport, and they're on the high seas battling British navy vessels interrupting ship traffic and trade, probably playing an instrumental role in waging the war against superior forces in the British Navy, but the continental Navy and its privateer did a good job of holding their own on the seas,” Skic said.
Forten, a Philadelphian, served on one of the privateer ships and was captured and sent to a British prison ship in New Jersey, which was anchored in New York Harbor. He was eventually freed from the prison ship and made his way back to Philadelphia, “but his private leadership that was known as the Royal Louis, which left port here in Philadelphia was a really formative experience for him,” Skic said.
According to Skic, Black soldiers served in a lot of different regiments during the Revolutionary War.
“Many of the New England regiments were integrated and they had Black and white men serving alongside each other and Native American men serving in the ranks as well,” Skic said. “There are also cases where a regiment of soldiers of color was raised by the state of Rhode Island.”
The Rhode Island regiment boosted its number of troops with Black recruits. They men were led by white officers.
Though the Declaration of Independence secured unalienable rights for American citizens, it did not apply to Black people, even those who were slain or killed during the Revolutionary War. But years later, Black soldiers would step up again to fight for freedom and liberty in the American Civil War.
“Between 1863 and 1865, roughly 180,000, Black men fought in segregated regiments [during the Civil War] in the United States Army,” said Kevin Levin, an educator, Boston-based historian and author. “The majority of the men who fight were formerly enslaved men who had either freed themselves in various ways during the war, even before the war had escaped slavery, and moved North, or at some point during the war, beginning in 1861, they had been freed by the Union Army.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.