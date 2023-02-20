The race for the city of Philadelphia’s 100th mayor is saturated with 10 individuals vying to become the sole Democratic candidate winner from the upcoming primary. Activist and pastor Warren Bloom Sr., state Rep. Amen Brown, local grocer Jeff Brown, retired judge James DeLeon III, former City Councilmembers Allan Domb, Derek Green, Helen Gym, Cherelle Parker and Maria Quiñones-Sánchez, and former city controller Rebecca Ryhnhart all made their pitches in West Philadelphia on Saturday during a mayoral candidates forum. Republican candidate David Oh, another former Council member, was also invited but did not attend.
The event was hosted by the National Coalition of 100 Black Women Inc., Pennsylvania Chapter and held at Mount Carmel Baptist Church.
“We hope to allow the community to make a more engaged and informed decision prior to the primary election in May”, said coalition president Nyisha Chapman. The forum was moderated by the Rev. Donald D. Moore, senior pastor of Mount Carmel.
“Collectively, we are both committed to providing information to the community, to enable them on Election Day,” Moore stated.
After each candidate on the panel introduced themselves, several questions were asked in regard to housing, education, economic development and an agenda for their first 100 days in office. Those submissions were provided via community surveys and from the coalition. The panel got off to a contentious start but Moore quickly restored order. He cautioned the candidates against any personal attacks during the event.
Other local elected officials were in attendance as well including Pennsylvania state Sen. Vincent Hughes, state Rep. Morgan Cephas, along with current City Council members Curtis Jones Jr. and Katherine Gilmore Richardson.
All of the candidates had plans to tackle gun violence, the city’s most pressing issue.
Jeff Brown and Bloom called for a crackdown on trash and dumping around the city. Quiñones-Sánchez said she wants more cameras and lighting on city streets. Ryhnhart pledged a state of emergency on gun violence while Domb suggested a mayor-led public safety council. Amen Brown emphasized improving citizens’ quality-of-life with beautification programs.
Parker referred to community policing and a commercial corridor program that was implemented while she was in City Council.
Of course, another major topic was poverty as Philadelphia is notoriously known as the poorest big cities in the United States.
Rhynhart, Amen Brown and Jeff Brown stressed providing good-paying jobs and reforming the workforce.
Parker, Green and Domb touched on economics such as raising the minimum wage, investing in small businesses and having more Philadelphians use the Earned Income Tax Credit. Quiñones-Sánchez and Gym focused on investing in the neighborhoods, universal pre-K, and child care to help working families.
Access to affordable housing has become more difficult in the city and the candidates weighed on how to address it. Green and Quiñones-Sánchez said they want vacant lots and land to be more available for Black and brown people to develop and build on for homes.
The Democratic and Republican primary elections for mayor of Philadelphia will take place Tuesday, May 16. The deadline for voter registration is Monday, May 1.
