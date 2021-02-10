A group of local women and community leaders are coalescing around embattled Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.
At 1 p.m. a self-described "sister circle" will host a virtual town hall to voice their support for Outlaw on the top cop's one-year anniversary of taking over the approximately 6,500-member department. Outlaw, who is a member of the sorority, is the first African-American women to lead the department.
The women include members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority and The Links Incorporated, the latter of which is an international nonprofit of professional African-American women. Among those putting their names behind Outlaw are Lorina Marshall-Blake, president of the Independence Blue Cross Foundation; and President of the Urban League of Philadelphia Andrea Custis.
Outlaw has faced calls to resign over her leadership and the heavy-handed tactics used by her department during the 2020 protests that were sparked by the police killing of George Floyd, a Black man, in Minneapolis.
Outlaw's officers tear gassed protesters and Black neighborhoods far from demonstrations, an inequitably used heavy force against Black protesters while cozying up with violent white vigilantes.
A scathing report released last month from City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart's office blamed Outlaw and Mayor Jim Kenney for the bungled and heavy-handed response to the protests.
While Kenney said he supported Outlaw in a series of tweets, he was notably absent from a news conference where the police commissioner refused to resign following the city controller's report.
And Outlaw also did not receive a strong letter of support from the mayor like Kenney recently gave embattled Health Commissioner Thomas Farley — who is facing his own headwinds for the city's botched partnership with a so-called group of "college kids" to distribute COVID-19 vaccines.
This is a developing story. Check back to phillytrib.com for updates.
