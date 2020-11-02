Black Voices for Trump held an event Monday evening in West Philly in the final hours pre-election in a push to get President Donald Trump re-elected.
A crowd of twenty gathered in a small room; some attendees did not wear masks and the seats were not spaced six feet apart for social distance. The crowd waited a half hour before the special guests arrived.
Calvin Tucker, a board member of the advisory board for Black Voices for Trump and chairman of the Philadelphia Black Republican Council and the Republican leader of the 22nd Ward, was confident of a Trump victory. Tucker was there to energize the small crowd.
“Certainly, our guests are here to do that," he said. "They are national spokespersons for the president and surrogates who travel around the country, and were instrumental in putting together all of the great things that the president has done and his administration has done for Black Americans over the last three and a half years prior to the pandemic. They are putting together the platinum plan for the next four years for African Americans that is going to reinvest and build wealth in the Black community.
“Any of the accomplishments that the president has forged for the Black community, all of the things that you hear about — the lowest unemployment in history — it was because of these two young ladies that will come in tonight, architects and driving the president to do these things for our community.”
Tucker said the platinum plan is another plank for the Black community to grow it.
“And that's why we have to get out and support this president tomorrow; 13, 12 hours from now, we have to get him re-elected because he has been in our best interest," Tucker said.
He proudly introduced the speakers Katrina Pierson and Nicole Frazier. Pierson is national spokesperson and the architect of the Black Voices for Trump. She was responsible for initiating the current 15 offices around the country. Frazier is a special assistant to the president and director of Strategic Partnerships and African American Outreach at the White House.
Pierson said the Philadelphia office will be integral to re-electing President Trump and it’s important for their voices to be heard in the community.
“It's such a historic opportunity for the Republican party that only could have happened under the leadership of President Donald Trump,” she said. "This was truly a vision of mine a long time ago, because I could never figure out why Republicans didn't go to the Black community.
"And when I became politically active over a decade ago, I was very angry with the party because for so long myself and everyone around me had been manipulated for years. We didn't know any better. No one ever said here's another way to do things.”
Pierson said she knew from that time that the party had to get involved and engaged at the ground level. “If we really wanted to make change, because you can't hope for change," she said.
Pierson said she knows that timing is everything.
“And I also know that one person standing in the body of Christ is more powerful than millions combined," she said.
