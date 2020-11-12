Bestselling author Ibram X. Kendi called on Blacks Wednesday to audaciously take on the issue of racial injustice in the United States.
Though courage is critical to the fight, it isn't the absence of fear "but the strength to do what is right in the face of fear," he said at the 23rd Annual Symposium of the Gesu School in North Philadelphia. More than 1,700 people attended the virtual event.
Kendi said African-Americans should understand that fear "immobilizes us and keeps us back" from aggressively addressing deep-seated racial disparity.
"We are more focused on what could happen if we resist, forgetting about what could happen to us if we do not resist racism," said Kendi, a historian, scholar and one of TIME Magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2020. His books include "How To Be an Antiracist," a No. 1 New York Times bestseller.
This year has further exposed how racism is such a destructive force in American life, he said. "If there's anything that we should have learned from 2020, it should be what happens to America if we do not dare to have those critical conversations to resist racism."
Kendi said that for other Americans, projecting to the world that "you are not racist" won't cut it because all "you are doing is being on the defensive" instead of proactively opposing racism, a tool of oppression and control with deleterious consequences for all Americans.
"I don't think we realize that when we use terms that were created to maintain racial inequity, terms that are loaded with racist ideas, it's going to be difficult for us to undermine racism," he said.
"I encourage people to be brutally honest with themselves. Are we upholding or challenging systemic racism? When we uphold oppression, we are racists; when we challenge oppression, we are antiracists. And the heartbeat of being antiracist is self-reflection, confession, acknowledgment and growth, while the heartbeat of being racist is denial."
Black communities should oppose "policies that allow the police to investigate themselves when there's an act of police violence against Black people," as well as "policies that allow a police officer to essentially substantiate shooting a Black person because 'they fear for their lives.'"
Kendi also frowned at requirements for high standardized test scores to get into top universities when "we know that typically, SAT scores do not predict the success of students in college but the wealth of their parents."
Gesu is an independent Catholic school in North Philadelphia with a student population that is 99% Black. The school is committed to helping students amplify their voices and advocate for racial justice at all levels.
