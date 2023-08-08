A Black-owned accounting firm in the city has opened a sports unit to cater to professional and student athletes who want to explore a National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) rule that allows them to be paid for their names, likeness and images (NIL).
For years, the NCAA has profited from the names, images and likeness of student athletes and the students have been prohibited from sharing in that money. But in 2021, a new NCAA rule changed that. Now, the NCAA allows student athletes to be compensated for what is known as NIL.
On Tuesday, Horsey, Buckner & Heffler said it has launched its new HBS Sports division, which will provide tax, advisory and planning services for its growing number of clients who are professional athletes, student athletes (high school and college) along with other high net-worth individuals in related industries.
Michael G. Horsey, Chairman and CEO of Horsey, Buckner & Heffler, LLP, said the new division is a natural outgrowth of the work it has being doing for the past 20 years.
“We have seen an explosion of compensatory opportunities for student athletes specifically related to the expansion of NIL (Name Image and Likeness),” Horsey said. “Within this explosion is a dire need for financial literacy, timely tax compliance and planning for individuals and their families. We are extremely excited to continue our growth and help athletes and their families lay the foundation for a lifetime of success beyond their playing years.”
One example of a student athlete profiting from the new rule is Angel Reese, a 21-year-old, star basketball player on the Louisiana State University (LSU) women’s team that won a national title in April. Reese had a controversial dust-up with fellow star Caitlin Clark, of Iowa in the championship game that LSU won.
According to On3, a website that tracks student NIL valuation, Reese is in the top 10, with deals worth $1.6 million a year with Coach, McDonald’s and Sports Illustrated.
Ironically, at the top of the list is Bronny James, son of NBA superstar Lebron James, with deals valued at $6.2 million, who just graduated from high school and has committed to the University of Southern California (USC).
It is no surprise that the highest-earning student athletes also have large social media followings.
According Horsey, the core of HBH Sports services is tax compliance and planning for high-net worth individuals, including tax research, preparation. In addition, the firm offers tax guidance across multiple states, multi-generational tax planning, along with estate and succession planning. The firm also has a goal to increase financial literacy among professional and student athletes, to ensure their financial and institutional success.
Meanwhile, student athletes have to set up a company, make sure to meet their tax obligations and take care of other paper work. That’s where HBH Sports comes in.
According to On3, the current value of the NIL market is estimated at between $750 million and $1 billion. In the next five years, the market is expected to increase to a $3 billion-to-$5 billion industry.
Industry analysts expect that a large share of the growth will be generated by group licensing, along with greater brand awareness.
Horsey Buckner provides accounting, tax, advisory and other services to privately-held business, non-profit groups, government agencies and corporations. The firm has an affiliation with Heffler, Radetich & Saitta, LLP, a full-service accounting and advisory firm that is one of the largest in the tri-state area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.