Michael G. Horsey, chairman and CEO of Horsey Buckner & Heffler, LLP (l) and Kia D. Buckner, managing partner and CPA. SUBMITTED PHOTO

 Stephen Williams TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER

A Black-owned accounting firm in the city has opened a sports unit to cater to professional and student athletes who want to explore a National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) rule that allows them to be paid for their names, likeness and images (NIL).

For years, the NCAA has profited from the names, images and likeness of student athletes and the students have been prohibited from sharing in that money. But in 2021, a new NCAA rule changed that. Now, the NCAA allows student athletes to be compensated for what is known as NIL.

