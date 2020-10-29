Club Valiants, Philadelphia’s Black fraternal organization of firefighters, has filed a lawsuit in Common Pleas Court against Local 22, which represents the city’s firefighters and paramedics.
Lisa Forrest, president of Club Valiants, says her group is seeking to rescind Local 22's endorsement of President Donald Trump, who is seeking a second term in the Nov. 3 election.
“There was an illegal endorsement of Donald Trump so we want them to rescind their endorsement because it violates our constitution, our bylaws and our political action committee bylaws,” she said.
Local 22 member Will Tung said the union ignored the rules to justify the endorsement.
Tung said endorsements are supposed to come before the membership at a membership meeting but the union has declined to have meetings in the month leading up to and after its endorsement of Trump.
“They canceled all union membership meetings. They canceled the meeting for October and they canceled the meeting for November. Myself and about 106 members of Local 22 submitted a request calling for a special meeting. It's within the bylaws, and they're refusing to hold it citing COVID-19,” he said.
Forrest said even though the endorsement of Trump was made weeks ago, the lawsuit serves an important purpose.
“We're seeking an immediate hearing, so what if it may be the day before elections, this will be on a record forever. Whenever you go to look this up, it will say that Local 22 overwhelmingly supported the endorsement and that's a false statement. So, we want it to be on the record that that is false information,” she said.
On Oct. 9, the Guardian Civic League, which represents 1,200 Black police officers in Philadelphia, and Club Valiants, which represents about 400 city firefighters of color, accused the local fire union and the national Fraternal Order of Police of failing to properly survey members in deciding their endorsements
