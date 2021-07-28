Student athletes in Philadelphia will be able to get free physical examinations, such as electrocardiograms to identify heart disease and urinalyses to identify kidney disease, at an event organized by the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium.
The consortium — which throughout the pandemic has worked to address health care disparities, particularly for Black people — also will administer the COVID-19 vaccine to kids over 12 and adults. To date, the group has tested more than 25,000 people and vaccinated more than 50,000 Philadelphians.
The clinic will take place at Deliverance Evangelistic Church at 2001 W. Lehigh Ave. in Philadelphia.
Student athletes can get physical examinations, COVID-19 shots, and coronavirus tests on Wednesday, July 28, and Friday, July 30, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Other kids and adults can get COVID-19 shots or be tested for the virus Tuesday, July 27, and Thursday, July 29, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Uber will provide free $50 round-trip rides to anyone wishing to be vaccinated at any Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium clinic, using the promo code 10MVBDC.
