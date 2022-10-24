The Black Clergy of Philadelphia & Vicinity said Monday it has endorsed Democratic nominee John Fetterman for U.S. Senate, citing his commitment to equality and other issues important to its 7,000 members.
“He seems to have the sentiment and the wherewithal to bring equality and equity to the races,” said the Rev. Robert Collier Sr., president of Black Clergy of Philadelphia & Vicinity. “After interviewing and speaking with him (Fetterman) we feel that he stands for the type of things that our community stands for. We believe that he is the best candidate for the position. We believe he will move Pennsylvania forward in Washington, D.C.”
Collier said the Black Clergy represents 11 denominations across Pennsylvania and will urge its members to vote for Fetterman, who supports commonsense gun laws, better funding for public schools, union wages and rights and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act.
“We like the way he transformed the community in Braddock and we believe he can take some of those principles and apply them in the U.S. Senate for Pennsylvanians,” Collier said.
Fetterman, who has served as Pennsylvania lieutenant governor since being elected in 2019 was mayor of Braddock, a small town outside Pittsburgh, with a population of about 2,000 people.
"I’m grateful and deeply honored to have the support of the Black Clergy of Philadelphia and Vicinity,” Fetterman said. “From confronting gun violence and strengthening public safety, to expanding access to education, to taking on homelessness and the need for affordable housing, the Black clergy have been critical leaders in the fight for equity and prosperity for Black Philadelphians and people across the Commonwealth. There’s a lot of work to be done and I look forward to partnering with the Black clergy in the U.S. Senate to take on these critical issues.”
State residents will go the polls Nov. 8, to choose a U.S. Senator to replace Sen. Pat Toomey, a Republican who is retiring from the Senate. Dr. Mehmet Oz, a retired surgeon, who hosted “The Dr. Oz Show,” from 2009 to 2022, is the Republican nominee for Senate.
The Pennsylvania race has national implications because it might decide who controls the U.S. Senate after the midterm elections.
