The Black Clergy of Philadelphia and Vicinity officially endorsed candidates for the upcoming Pennsylvania primary election after undergoing an extensive vetting process.
The Rev. Robert Collier Sr., president of the Black Clergy, said the candidates were carefully screened to ensure that their platforms represented the organization’s values.
“I believe that the upcoming election is a very important election,” Collier said during a press conference held on Friday in front of the Octavius V. Catto Memorial statue.
“With the threat of Black and brown folks being disenfranchised, all elections matter to us. Every able-bodied American citizen needs to vote, whether it’s by mail or in person. Everyone needs to participate in the political process.”
The Rev. Wayne Weathers, second vice president of the Black Clergy and chair of the political action committee, said the organization interviewed more than 36 candidates.
The big names on the group’s endorsement list include U.S. Rep. Connor Lamb for U.S. Senate; State Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who is running unopposed for governor; and State Rep. Austin Davis of McKeesport, Pa., for lieutenant governor.
The Black Clergy has also endorsed the following:
For U.S. Congress: U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans in the 3rd District; U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle in the 2nd District; and U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon in the 5th District.
For state Senate: Sen. Christine Tartaglione in the 2nd District; Sen. Art Haywood in the 4th District; and Sen. Anthony H. Williams in the 8th District.
For state representative, all but four endorsed are incumbents: Rep. Stephen Kinsey in the 201st District; Rep. Donna Bullock in the 195th District; Rep. Jordan Harris in the 186th District; Rochelle Culbreath in the 54th District; Rep. Jared Solomon in the 202nd District; Rep. Christopher Rabb in the 200th District; Anthony Bellmon in the 203rd District; Rep. Amen Brown in the 10th District; Rep. Darisha Parker in the 198th District; Bernard Williams in the 190th District; James Wright in the 198th District; and Rep. Joanna McClinton in the 191st District.
Some of the candidates turned out to thank the Black Clergy for their endorsement.
“When you look at the city and the crisis that we are dealing with right here, right now, the endorsement of the Black Clergy goes a long way, not just in Black communities but throughout the city of Philadelphia,” Kinsey said.
“I stand ready, willing and able to continue to fight for and to work with members of the Black Clergy as it relates to education, as it relates to funding our rec centers, as it relates to health equity.”
Solomon addressed the Black Clergy’s role in standing with politicians to ensure that people were able to vote during the pandemic.
“They have been on the front lines pushing back against voter suppression taking place in Pennsylvania and throughout the nation,” he said.
Culbreath seeks to represent Pennsylvania’s new 54th district which includes Norristown, Plymouth and Conshohocken.
“The most important thing about my district that I want to bring up is that it was created because of the influx of African Americans and Latinos, so this endorsement means a lot of me on many levels,” Culbreath said.
Haywood addressed the importance of being able to fight in Harrisburg for constituents who lost loved ones to to gun violence, better protection for victims of domestic violence, and for those who are trying to raise families on wages less than $15 an hour.
