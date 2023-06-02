clergy

The Rev. Robert Collier Sr. of the Philadelphia Black Clergy and Vicinity will kick off the group’s A Safer Summer In Philly Weekend of Action. — SUBMITTED PHOTO

 Sherry Stone TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER

Three people were injured in a barrage of gunfire outside of Temple Hospital at 12:30 a.m. on Thursday when a shooter exited a blue vehicle and fired shots at several people standing outside of the building.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the hand, a 22-year-old man was shot in the the knee, and a 25-year-old man was shot in the face, back and arm. Bullet holes were left in the side of the hospital, at 3400 Germantown Avenue.

sstone@phillytrib.com 215-893-5781

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.