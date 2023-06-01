President of the Black Clergy of Philadelphia

Reverend Robert Collier, President of the Black Clergy of Philadelphia, led a press conference applauding city council’s allocation of funds to fight gun violence, and calling for justice for all on Monday, June 28, 2021 at City Hall. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Religious leaders are calling for a summit this weekend in Philadelphia to come up with solutions to fight violence in the city.

Saturday’s summit, entitled “A Safer Summer in Philadelphia,” will bring Black clergy members from across the area to find methods to curb violence in Philadelphia, said Rev. Robert Collier Sr., head of the Black Clergy of Philadelphia. He said discussions would focus on helping young people in the city.

