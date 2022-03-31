Councilmember Curtis Jones, D-4th District, introduced a bill during Thursday's City Council session to authorize the Committee on Public Safety to hold public hearings on the use of technology to solve shootings in the neighborhoods surrounding the 57 blocks where 10 or more people have been shot in Philadelphia.
Jones' bill was put on the final passage calendar and received unanimous support from his colleagues.
"That is a roadmap to violence in Philadelphia, where crimes happen is as important as what crimes happen," Jones said. "Do we want to take a look at that and raise the technology question, what can we do, whether cameras or lighting?"
Jones' bill correlates with Councilmember Cherelle Parker's Neighborhood Safety and Community Policing Plan.
According to a statement from Parker's office, the plan is "a call for neighborhood safety through community policing in an integrated way working together with law enforcement and city agencies."
At-large Councilmember Derek Green introduced public safety legislation that will create incentives for cadet recruitment, help address the law enforcement officer shortage within the Philadelphia Police Department.
Green said that he surveyed colleagues across the nation while focusing on ways to help increase the numbers in the police department.
"So in doing that research over the past period, I learned that many cities have been using different initiatives, like signing bonuses to recruit police officers," Green said. "Recruiting police officers has been an issue all over this nation. Cities like Baltimore, Newark, Denver, Seattle, Portland, and Albuquerque have been using signing bonuses to bring police officers into their jurisdictions. In addition to doing this research, learning that the national average salary for police officers that's $60,000 here in the city of Philadelphia is less than $57,000."
Green noted that Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said that the department is having trouble filling close to 500 positions.
Green's legislation was referred to committee.
