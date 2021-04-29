Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal is seeking to halt all sheriff's sales for 60 days, marking a swift turnaround for the first-term Democrat.
In a letter to the city’s courts, Bilal requested to postpone sheriff’s sales due to the potential influx of millions of dollars of assistance for financially distressed Philadelphia homeowners coming from the federal coronavirus stimulus package that passed in March.
Bilal made her decision following discussions with the city’s top attorney and community groups, among others.
“Due to this new information, I believe that it is in the public’s best interest for the court to postpone the Sheriff Sales,” Bilal wrote in the letter dated Wednesday to Idee Fox, Court of Common Pleas president judge.
The judge has yet to issue an administrative order on the request as of the posting of this article, according to the courts’ website. Teresa Lundy, a sheriff spokeswoman, said the office was awaiting a response from the court Thursday.
Bilal has faced strong resistance from legislators and others since she scrapped in-person sheriff’s sales in favor of an online format run by Bid4Assets, an online auction firm she hand-picked. Sheriff’s sales resumed earlier this month after a year hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
During Thursday’s legislative session, members of City Council welcomed the delay of sheriff’s sales but questioned Bilal’s motive for the about-face and continued to raise concerns over the digital-only format.
Councilmember Cherelle Parker said the federal dollars coming to the city’s distressed homeowners was “not new information," noting it was discussed last week during an hourslong legislative hearing on sheriff’s sales.
Parker, a Democrat from the 9th District, said the migration to online-only sheriff’s sales would open up the auctions to “even more bulk buyers and speculators,” who can buy city properties from anywhere in the world.
At-Large Councilmember Helen Gym said she believed the city’s law department must approve all city contracts, as per Philadelphia’s Home Rule Charter. Bilal did not discuss Bid4Assets's contract with the law department prior to penning a deal, Gym said.
“The halting of the sheriff’s sales was not only necessary but probably mandatory,” said Gym, a Democrat.
Despite Bilal's request to postpone sheriff's sales, Parker proposed a non-binding resolution calling on Bilal to temporarily halt the sales. "This resolution is still very much needed," Parker said.
Bilal’s move to request the postponement of sheriff’s sales marks her second political reversal this month.
Bilal initially declared that sheriff’s sales would permanently migrate online, only to walk it back after facing political headwinds. The virtual format is now a pilot program.
The sheriff’s office will evaluate the online format within three to six months to determine whether to continue the pilot program. Bilal has said she strongly favors the shift to online sheriff’s sales, which would lead to annual cost savings of more than $200,000.
The sheriff’s office pays nothing to Bid4Assets to host its sheriff’s sales. Instead, Bid4Assets charges buyers fees 1.5% on mortgage foreclosures and 10% on tax foreclosures, and requires a non-refundable $35 processing fee to participate in auctions.
