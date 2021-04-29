Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal has halted all sheriff's sales for two months, according to city legislators.
On Thursday, Councilmember Cherelle Parker said Bilal informed some legislators hours earlier that the first-term Democratic sheriff was delaying the sales for 60 days.
Bilal did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The move comes as an abrupt turnaround for Bilal, who unilaterally decided to resume sheriff's sales earlier this month with the blessing of city courts — and move the auctions to an all-virtual format.
Bilal has come under political pressure from legislators following her decision to hold sheriff's sales online.
Last week, legislators questioned Bilal and her staff for hours during a hearing about shifting sheriff's sales online.
Legislators expressed deep reservations about the move to online sheriff's sales, raising concerns about new buyers fees, equitable access, and long-term effects on gentrification, among other issues.
This is a developing story. Check back to phillytrib.com for updates.
