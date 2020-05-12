Indego, the city's bike-share program, has taken on a new task amid the coronavirus crisis — helping to deliver free cribs for newborns.
The Philadelphia Department of Public Health last month announced that it would offer free Pack n’ Play cribs so babies have a safe place to sleep. But stay-at-home orders issued to fight the pandemic have made it difficult to distribute the cribs.
"Indego has stepped up," the department said in a statement Tuesday. "Indego vans that would normally be transporting bikes are now helping to deliver cribs in no-contact fashion."
Dr. Thomas Farley, the city's health commissioner, said Tuesday that sleep-related issues are the leading cause of preventable deaths of infants.
"The greatest risk factor for that is an infant who is put to bed not in his crib, but set on a sofa or an adult bed," Farley said. "We don’t want any infants in the City of Philadelphia to be sleeping in anything other than a very safe crib."
More information is available by calling the Health Department at (267) 432-5844.
