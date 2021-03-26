Two boys were shot Friday evening while riding motorized bikes in Northeast Philadelphia, and the 11-year-old victim died a short time later from a bullet wound to the neck, police said.
Neither victim was identified by police. The boy who survived was 14, police said. He was shot in the right arm and the right ankle and was stable at a nearby hospital.
No arrests had been made as of 8:30 p.m.
The shooting happened about 7 p.m., police said, on McKinley Street near Large Street in the Oxford Circle section of Northeast Philadelphia.
— NBC10
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.