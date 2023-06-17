President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden joined two thousand AFL-CIO members Saturday afternoon at the Convention Center. The event was one of the first major events in the President’s re-election campaign as the union formally endorsed him.
Biden spent most of Saturday in the area, touring the construction site of I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia as the rebuild of the collapsed highway begins. A brass band played in the Convention Center’s ballroom as attendees awaited the speakers with videos showing other union members supporting the President. This is the earliest the massive union has endorsed a presidential candidate.
Before an enthusiastic and lively crowd, Biden focused on legislative victories from his first term, including inflation reduction, lower drug costs and the infrastructure package that brought many union jobs back online and will fund future work.
“I’ve been at this a while, and I’m more optimistic about our future,” Biden said near the end of his 20-plus minute speech. “I truly believe this country’s going to take off.”
Legislators joined the rally, including Reps. Dwight Evans, Brendan Boyle, and Donald Norcoss, State Rep. Jason Dawkins, and State Sen. Nikil Saval. David Harris, a worker with the Philadelphia Water Department and an AFSCME union member, introduced the President, calling him a “champion for working people, a champion for unions, and a champion for America.”
Before the President took the stage, many local union members spoke before the assembled, sharing their personal stories and the benefits of working with the Biden-Harris administration. Most called the current administration the most “pro-union” or “worker-friendly” presidency in their lives or the country’s history.
Katherine Henderson from Local AFT Health Care, touched on the union’s values and why she was supporting the re-election campaign. “Pres. Biden aligns with union values and working citizens to protect our collective bargaining status,” Henderson said.
Biden set the stage for his upcoming, continuing his record of supporting organized labor against attacks from big business and anti-worker legislation. He took direct aim Saturday at the investment community and venture capitalists who benefited during the Trump administration.
“If investment bankers went on strike tomorrow, no one would notice,” Biden said. “If you went on strike, the whole country would shut down.”
He also noted the country’s boost to manufacturing jobs, exports delivered, and specifically talked up developing more semiconductors, all while cutting the deficit. The President
mentioned a desire to move back up the international infrastructure rankings, the same day Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro stated the closed section of Interstate 95 would reopen within a couple weeks.
While the speech focused on the past accomplishments, including the recent budget agreements in which he claimed the Democrats “didn’t give up anything of consequence”, Biden shifted a focus on fixing the tax code. He lamented the subsidies and loopholes that major corporations use to avoid paying federal taxes, claiming the top 55 companies in America that made $40 billion in profits paid no taxes.
After he mentioned the growing number of American billionaires only pay eight percent on their taxes, an audience member asked how much the President paid. Biden responded, “A hell of a lot more, man.”
Biden sold the benefits of his administration, rolling back decades of trickle-down economics popularized by Republicans who pushed for tax cuts for the rich to benefit big business. He mentioned the investment in infrastructure, research and development, and new green jobs. There was no discussion of the current student loan conundrum but the President promised more six-figure paying jobs that do not require college degrees in manufacturing and other union-driven fields.
“When the middle class does well, everyone does well.”
While she benefited from significant union support, Democratic mayoral nominee Cherelle Parker was not involved with Saturday’s event. A spokesperson for the campaign said she is taking some time off to rest before returning to the campaign trail.
