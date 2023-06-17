President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden joined two thousand AFL-CIO members Saturday afternoon at the Convention Center. The event was one of the first major events in the President’s reelection campaign as the union formally endorsed him.

Biden spent most of Saturday in the area, touring the construction site of I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia as the rebuild of the collapsed highway continues. A brass band played in the Convention Center’s ballroom as attendees awaited the speakers with videos showing other union members supporting the President. This is the earliest the massive union has endorsed a presidential candidate.

