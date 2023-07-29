The Biden administration announced plans to strengthen access to treatment for Americans with mental health disabilities.
A July 2023 comparative analysis report to Congress proposes amendments to the 2008 Mental Health Parity and Addictions Act. The act aims to make sure that people with mental health and substance abuse disorders “do not face greater barriers to treatment than those faced by people seeking treatment for medical and surgical condition.”
Specifically, the parity and equity act disallows private health insurance companies from charging co-payments for mental health services — from requiring prior authorization for treatment — and from making more restrictive requirements for mental and substance abuse services.
According to the American Health Association (AHA), the act also insists that health plans consider the same factors in determining out-of-network payment rates as they do when setting rates for medical providers.
“Anyone who has ever lived with a mental health condition or substance abuse disorder — or who has a friend or family member who has — knows how hard getting through the day can be at times and should not have to be worried about facing obstacles to getting treatment,” said Secretary for Employee Benefits Security, Lisa Gomez. “Yet, throughout the U.S., people in need of help continue to encounter illegal restrictions on their mental health and substance abuse disorder benefits and struggle to find mental health and substance use treatment."
The Parity in Mental Health and Addictions Act update announcement fell on July 26, the 33rd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act. “On this 33rd anniversary of the ADA, the Office for Civil Rights remains committed to enforcing its promise of equal opportunity and full inclusion for people with disabilities in all aspects of society,” said Office Director Melanie Fontes Rainer. "We will continue our work to combat inequity in health and human services through ensuring compliance and investigating complaints to fulfill the ADA’s purpose: eliminating discrimination against people with disabilities.”
One Day At A Time (ODAAT) Recovery, Inc., an addiction treatment center at 2532 N. Broad St. in Philadelphia, praised the act and Biden's dedication to strengthening and enforcing it. A representative said most of the recipients of their services use government insurance which covers all care, people with private insurance could benefit from not having to make co-payments or pay extra out-of-network costs.
The recovery program serves low-income and homeless men and women who are dealing with addiction and, in some cases, HIV and AIDS. The program provides case management, classes, workshops, HIV-rapid-testing, HIV education and prevention services, a food bank, outreach efforts and hosts special events.
