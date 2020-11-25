TRIBUNE CORRESPONDENT
The day before Thanksgiving, Spring Garden Elementary made their annual dinner donations, providing boxes that included a turkey and other Thanksgiving dinner essentials. The Bethlehem Baptist Church does this every year, for different parts of the Philadelphia community.
There were 25 boxes to give away at Spring Garden Elementary, where families have registered since mid-October to receive a box. Nearly 200 more turkeys and gift cards will be distributed to families in need across the church charities, with non-perishable items from the congregation and donated funds for purchasing turkeys.
Muhammad Adil, who has lived in North Philadelphia his entire life, has helped the Baptist church for the past six years with distributing the food and making sure all boxes are given to those in need of one.
“This is our community, our organization is 30 years old, so this is where our base work from and we have a scholarship program and we adopted this school about 12 years ago,” Adil said.
Mickael Seralta is a teacher’s assistant at Spring Garden Elementary and helps out wherever he can. Seralta can speak Spanish and helped interpret for the many Latinos in the community.
Seralta grew up in the Kensington area and is familiar with the experiences of having to receive food donations. He said he remembers when he was a child going with his family to receive similar packages during this time.
“My mom didn’t speak English and we moved here when we were little kids, so this experience they are going through, I went through as well. If we are able to give back a little, just to 10 kids, it can make their day,” he said.
During the pandemic, Seralta said, the work for school staff has been hectic, especially not realizing how long the students would be out of school and doing their education virtually.
Seralta said his biggest concern for the pandemic and education is for the Latino population and the students who don’t speak English well.
“Not everyone has an assistant that speaks Spanish. It worries us. We don’t know what’s behind that camera and keeping up with their work and we don’t see them in person or their personality so we don’t know the work ethic they give us. So far it’s been working and hopefully, we keep it up,” he said.
