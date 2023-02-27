Mastercam and Andrew Crowe presented Benjamin Franklin High School with software, equipment and vision to establish an advanced manufacturing program Monday morning. This donation will enable students to receive the advanced training required to enter the manufacturing field after graduation.
Crowe, often referred to as the leader of the New American Manufacturing Renaissance, shared his vision with students to connect them to the opportunities available in a career in advanced manufacturing. Mastercam will provide the school with Mastercam software, training resources and equipment to help students develop advanced manufacturing skills they can use to build a successful future.
The National Association of Manufacturers estimates that 2.1 million jobs may go unfilled by 2030 due to a lack of skilled manufacturing workforce. Additionally, a career as a machinist in Philadelphia earns on average $52,000 annually, according to Intuit. The resources provided by Mastercam will help the students at Benjamin Franklin High School to fill this manufacturing skills gap in the years to come.
“Andrew Crowe will help the students understand the infinite number of opportunities to work as machinists, engineers, designers and more by learning to use the valuable tools now available at Benjamin Franklin High School,” said Laura Hood, chief administrative officer at Mastercam. “Helping Benjamin Franklin develop this advanced manufacturing program means we will help inspire the next generation of makers and innovators to seek a career in manufacturing.”
