Local nonprofit Bebashi is aiming to improve access to food through its new community fridge.
The fridge, which was installed and decorated in collaboration with Backyard Diamond’s Community Fridge and the Nirbhayam Project, adds to the organization’s Food First Pantry.
The effort comes as the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed more people toward food insecurity.
According to data from Feeding America, 16.3% of Philadelphia households are considered food insecure or lacking reliable access to a sufficient quantity of affordable, nutritious food.
More than 30 fridges have cropped up in communities throughout the city to provide food to those in need.
“Community fridges are all over Philadelphia because people realize that folks need to have access to food 24-7,” said Janice Tosto, Bebashi’s Hunger Relief supervisor.
“Our pantry is open Monday through Friday from 11 to 4,” Tosto said. “So we felt that when it was important that when our doors are closed that we have something in that refrigerator.”
The fridge, at 1235 Spring Garden St., offers a mix of items including dry goods, canned foods, fresh fruits and vegetables. The fridge is also stocked with masks and hand sanitizer. Community members are invited to help keep the food supply replenished.
“We try to emphasize putting things in the fridge that people would want to eat,” Tosto said.
“We estimated that we distribute about 400 to 500 pounds of food each month through that refrigerator,” she said.
The organization has been addressing food insecurity through its Food First Pantry and its Health Enterprise Zone Project.
“The Health Enterprise Zone Project is really designed to do outreach in the community and target 14 specific communities in North Philadelphia and Northwest Philadelphia,” Tosto explained.
The organization also offers a resource guide in English and Spanish to inform people about where they can go for food, medical care and other services.
Bebashi also runs community food pantries in some of the city’s public schools. During Christmas week, the organization distributed turkeys to families at Willard Elementary school, one of the schools from which the organization operates a food pantry, and distributed toys to children in the community.
“We are so grateful for the support we have received and continue to receive from persons who want to make an impact in the community and have donated food and toys for those who need help,” Sebrina Tate, Bebashi’s executive director, said in a news release.
“All of these initiatives that we have put in place were done with one goal, to empower our community,” Tate said. “With the combined efforts of our donors, volunteers, and dedicated staff, we have been able to help over 100 families this holiday season.”
