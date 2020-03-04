PHILADELPHIA — Authorities say an arrest has been made in a couple of bathroom fires that prompted evacuation of a north Philadelphia high school.
Police say the blazes in the fifth-floor girls' and boys' bathrooms at Dobbins High School were reported shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday. Fire department personnel extinguished them quickly and students were evacuated.
But police say after students were allowed back into the building, they were evacuated again due to a smoke bomb. Police say a teacher who tried to extinguish the smoke bomb was taken to Temple Medical Center for treatment of smoke inhalation.
Police say an arrest was made in an arson investigation. No charges were immediately announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.