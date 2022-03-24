Cindy Bass said on WURD radio Thursday that she is working with the City Controller’s office to resolve audit irregularities it found with the now-defunct Germantown Special Services District, which fell under Bass’ 8th District.
City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart has referred the results to federal law enforcement, a spokesperson for her office said.
“Whenever we conduct an audit and irregularities are identified — I can’t go into specifics — and they need further investigation for any number of potential reasons, we will refer to federal or state local law enforcement partners. In this case federal was the most appropriate,” said Jolene Nieves Byzon, a spokesperson for the City Controller’s office.
Nieves declined to say what the irregularities are or what years the audit covered.
Jennifer Crandall, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, said: “We can’t confirm or deny that there is an active investigation and we will have no further comment.”
News reports said that the results were referred to the FBI.
On WURD 96.1FM/900AM, Bass said that her office has been working with Rhynhart “every step of the way” to determine if anyone did anything inappropriate with the Germantown Special Services District.
“I really want to set the record straight,” Bass said. “I do not control the board (of the special services district).”
Formed in 1995, the Germantown Special Services District, based in Maplewood Mall, had city authority to tax businesses in its district and in turn provided services such as cleaning and beautifying the streets of the business district near Germantown and Chelten avenues.
Special services districts are modeled after the successful Center City District, which has many more major business it can tax, creating a well-funded organization.
With mostly small businesses in its area, the Germantown organization couldn’t raise as much as the Center City District. The group had one employee, an executive director and contracted out for cleaning services.
But it had a revolving door of executive directors, according to published reports and much drama on the board. At one point a board president would not answer the telephone calls or texts from other board members or Bass. The board president was ousted by the board and later tweeted that she was out of the country on business.
Typically, the power to tax comes from City Council. Bass, the councilperson for the 8th District, was elected in 2012. By 2013, the Germantown Special Services District, which is within the 8th District, had struggled. Since then, Bass tried to revive the group and appointed a couple of staffers to its board and approved its five-year budget.
In 2018, the special services district’s budget was $230,000.
In 2019, the group had a revolt of it business stakeholders after financial problems were revealed. For example, it had loss its cleaning contracting firm because it struggled to pay them and was about $30,000 in the red. The stakeholders came to City Council to demand that its taxing power not be renewed, effectively killing the group.
Today, the street cleaning of the Germantown and Chelten avenues business corridor is handled by the Germantown United Community Development, with funding from the city.
Bass recalled when she would shop along a bustling Germantown Avenue business corridor and knows what it can be again.
“We’re not going to stop. We’re not going to be deterred,” she said Thursday on WURD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.