Due to the major circumstances, which have clashed with the ongoing concerns of social inequity, The Barristers' Association of Philadelphia, Inc., has announced its participation in a lawsuit filed by the Public Interest Law Center challenging Pennsylvania’s mail-in voting in regards to COVID-19.
“We shouldn’t have to choose between our health and our vote,” said Barristers President David C. Williams in a statement. “We have elderly, pregnant, and otherwise vulnerable loved ones to consider. As Black lawyers of conscience, we could not stand on the sidelines of this fight.
“We are on the front lines in this pandemic – as first responders, healthcare professionals, postal workers, cashiers, couriers, custodians, and waste management professionals, among others. There should be no compromise when it comes to being able to safely choose the policymakers who will directly impact our lives – in more ways than one.”
Pennsylvania’s no-excuse needed ballot system, available for the first time this year, is a method to protect the citizens in terms of safety and health during this pandemic. However, the rules were put together before the public health crisis. The state currently requires that mail-in ballots be in hand by Election Day and not postmarked by that date.
Voters who believe they are most at risk of getting the coronavirus fear the mail-in voting deadlines currently intact could leave them disenfranchised - even if the voters adhere to all the rules.
With the coronavirus outbreak, over 600,000 Pennsylvania voters have asked for mail-in or absentee ballots with the June 2nd primary election just a little more than a month away. These requests from state voters could possibly impact the ability on getting all the mail-in ballots by Election Day.
Williams has noted the persistent, systemic inequity in access to health care and economic opportunity, which leaves African Americans more susceptible to COVID-19 – a view that is often highlighted by national leaders battling the virus.
African Americans comprise 31 percent of the persons who have contracted the virus in Pennsylvania, in spite of representing only 12 percent of the total population.
In addition to the Barristers, Disability Rights Pennsylvania, the SeniorLAW Center, the Southeast Asian Mutual Assistance Associations Coalition (SEAMAAC), and voter Suzanne Erb joined in the lawsuit filed by the Public Interest Law Center and pro bono co-counsel from Arnold & Porter challenging Pennsylvania’s statue governing mail-in voting.
The Barristers' Association of Philadelphia, Inc is one of the largest and oldest associations of Black lawyers in America. The association was founded in 1950. The association is committed to protecting the hard-earned right of Black citizens to vote and to fighting electoral devices which unduly burden, deny, dilute or suppress their right to vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.