Bank regulators reached a $9 million pact with Citizens Bank Tuesday to settle charges that it broke federal law by improperly denying customers' credit card disputes and fraud claims.
The agreement must be approved by a court order.
In 2020, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) filed lawsuit in U.S. District Court against Citizens Bank alleging that it failed to reasonably investigate and resolve billing errors; claims of unauthorized use. The bureau also alleged that the bank failed to fully fund customer accounts, when unauthorized use or billing errors occurred by sometimes not refunding fees or finance charges.
In court papers, CFPB, alleged that these practices by the Citizens Bank violated several federal laws, such as the Truth in Lending Act, the Fair Credit Billing Act and Credit Card Accountability Responsibility and Disclosure Act.
“Federal law provides important rights to credit cardholders when disputing transactions and resolving billing errors,” said Rohit Chopra, CFPB director. “As outstanding credit card debt approaches $1 trillion, the CFPB will be closely watching the conduct of the credit card industry.”
As part of the agreement, CFPB said Citizens must ensure that the treatment, handling and resolution of billing errors and unauthorized use of customers’ credit cards must comply with the law; including prohibiting bank employees from requiring customers to provide a fraud affidavit signed under penalty of perjury, to support a fraud claim.
The $9 million in civil penalties will be paid to the CFPB’s victim relief fund, if approved by the court.
In addition, the bank must also ensure that it refunds any fees and any finance or other charges.
Under federal law, individuals are protected from credit card billing errors and fraud. The Truth and Lending Act, specifies the steps that individuals must take to report credit card disputes and claims of fraud. When an individual reports an error in billing or suspected fraud, the credit card issuer is required to investigate the allegations and must send certain notifications to that customer; and must provide a refund for the error or fraud, if proven.
In a statement, Citizens Bank said the practices detailed in the lawsuit took place in 2015 and impacted about 25,000 customers, or 2% of the bank’s 1.2 million credit card customers.
In addition, Citizens Bank said it identified the problems internally and contacted federal regulators, to report them.
“While Citizens continues to disagree with the CFPB’s stance with respect to these long-resolved issues, which were self-identified and voluntarily addressed several years ago, we are pleased to put this matter behind us,” said Polly Klane, general counsel of Citizens Bank. “We remain proud of our commitment to transparency, our rigorous compliance programs, and our effort to treat customers fairly.”
Created in 2010 by the Obama Administration, CFPB is a financial consumer watchdog agency. Since then, the bureau has returned about $16 billion in financial relief to consumers.
Consumers can submit complaints about credit card servicing or other financial products or services by calling 855-41-CFPB or go to the website: www.consumerfinance.gov. Employees who believe their companies have violated consumer financial protection law may send an email to: whistleblower@cfpb.gov.
Based in Providence, R.I., Citizens Financial Corp. the parent company of Citizens Bank, is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions with about $222.3 billion in assets as of March 31. The bank has about 1,100 offices in more than a dozen states and Washington, D.C., including 40 in Philadelphia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.