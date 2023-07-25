Back-to-school shoppers are expected to spend less on big expenses and focus on the necessities like clothes and supplies for the 2023-2024 school year.
In a new back-to-school survey by Deloitte, parents said they expect to spend 10% less or $597 per child across the board on purchases like devices, clothes and supplies nationally compared with $661 in 2022.
Retailers can expect to see back-to-school spending hit roughly $31.2 billion nationwide this season, a 9% decrease year-over-year.
“With budgets strained this season, continued high prices could dampen the excitement of the back-to-school season for many families,” Nick Handrinos, vice chair and leader of Deloitte’s retail and consumer products, said in a statement.
“Consumers will likely prioritize where they spend money as they look to replenish their savings accounts and spend on experiences, such as summer vacations over goods,” he said.
“Parents are likely to be strategic about their spending to help ensure children are set up for success at the start of the school year by renewing school supplies but perhaps holding off on new clothing until needed.”
Philadelphia back-to-school shoppers are expected to spend an average of $617 per child this year, 3% more than the national average.
Last year, Pennsylvania back-to-school shoppers spent $814 per child, 23% more than the national average.
“Spending will be down a bit this year for back-to-school shopping, but a lot of that has to do with the overall economy and how parents are feeling about their own household income,” said Jenna Pogorzelski, audit and assurance senior manager at Deloitte.
“Nearly 65% of Philadelphia parents are saying they plan to spend the same or less year-over-year,” she said. “Of those surveyed that are spending less, 66% are saying they are doing so because their disposable income is down year-over-year.
“From an economic perspective, 47% of Philadelphia parents that were surveyed expect the economy to weaken in the next six months, compared to 51% nationally,” she added. “About one-third or 31% of Philadelphia households report a worse financial situation this year.”
In the survey, Philadelphia parents are willing to spend $266 on clothing and accessories, $141 for school supplies and $471 on tech products.
Nearly 71% of parents favor in-store shopping compared with shopping online. Parents say they intend to spend about 42% of their budget at mass merchants and 20% with online retailers.
Eighty-nine percent of parents will shop for apparel and 98% will shop for school supplies, the survey showed. Forty-two percent will spend money on technology.
“Parents are really focused on more traditional back-to-school spending this year like school supplies and clothing,” Pogorzelski said. “These are the things that kids really need from a day-to-day school standpoint and those items have a lower price point.
The survey was conducted between May 26 and June 14 and polled a sample of 433 Philadelphia parents of school-age children.
