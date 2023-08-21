The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office announced Monday that Kiarali Rodriguez-Ayala, 23, has been charged in the murder of a 3–year-old in her care in a February incident, and for the alleged abuse of her 2-year-old child.
For the death of the child found dead in a bathtub without water, Rodriguez-Ayala will face charges of murder, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, possession of an instrument of crime, and recklessly endangering another person.
For the alleged abuse of her own child, the D.A.’s office said that the mother will be charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and aggravated assault toward a victim under the age of 6. The 2-year-old was treated for bruising and burn marks.
Rodriguez-Ayala’s children were checked for injuries when the 3-year-old in their mother’s care was pronounced dead at a home in the 400 block of N. 50th Street. Rodriguez-Ayala was held on $1 million bail following the incident, and was ordered to stay away from her children. The Commonwealth withdrew abuse charges against Rodriguez-Ayala related to her other child, a 4-year-old, the D.A.’s office announced Monday.
The D.A.’s office said the remaining cases will be consolidated and tried by its Family Violence and Sexual Assault Unit.
