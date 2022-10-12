Philadelphia’s District Attorney’s office has announced that 21-year-old Yaaseen Bivins was arrested and charged with murder, aggravated assault and other related charges for his role in the shooting outside Roxborough High School that left five teenagers shot and one dead.
This is the first arrest made in the case, with authorities saying there are more suspects that remain at-large, including 16-year-old Dayron Burney-Thorn who police identified as a person of interest.
Philadelphia police have also released images and surveillance video of three more individuals they believe to be connected to the shooting.
“Philadelphia Police and our partners in law enforcement continue to tirelessly investigate this incident, and we ask for the public’s help in identifying the remaining suspects involved so that they can be apprehended by law enforcement and held accountable in a court of law,” said the district attorney’s office in a release.
The shooting occurred Sept 27th following the conclusion of a football scrimmage between Roxborough High School, Northeast High School, and Boys Latin Charter School.
Authorities say that this shooting was carefully orchestrated, as the suspects waited inside of an SUV parked outside of the school for six minutes before jumping out and opening fire on a group of kids.
Nicolas Elizade, the 14-year-old killed in the shooting incident, was not the target of the shooters according to authorities.
According to reports, officials are offering a $45,000 reward to anyone with information on the shooting.
Anyone with information on the shooting can submit a tip to the police anonymously at 215-686-TIPS.
